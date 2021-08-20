Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 821 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

