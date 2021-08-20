Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

