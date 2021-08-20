Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 284.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $470.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

