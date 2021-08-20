Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 897 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

