Vetri (VLD) Market Cap Hits $5.13 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $271.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vetri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00873321 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00110641 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.