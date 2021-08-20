VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) vs. SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Head to Head Contrast

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VICI Properties and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 3 10 1 2.86 SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57

VICI Properties currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.62%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37% SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08%

Risk & Volatility

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 12.83 $891.67 million $1.64 17.85 SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.76 $35.72 million $0.99 15.47

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats SITE Centers on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

