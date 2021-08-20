Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,072.30

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,072.30 ($14.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), with a volume of 31,653 shares changing hands.

VCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,073.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

