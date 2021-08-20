Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $182,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $4,789,161. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.