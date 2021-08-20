Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Up 6.2%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $44.43. Approximately 19,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,228,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of -1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $520,015.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,456 shares of company stock worth $4,789,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

