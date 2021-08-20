Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Craig S. Kreeger Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SPCE opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

