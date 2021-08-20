Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by 57.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $316.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.25.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

