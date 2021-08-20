Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,304. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

