Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. United Bank raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 695,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $147,232,000 after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.69. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.