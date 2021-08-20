Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 219.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Vital Farms worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 268,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207,491 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $690.54 million and a PE ratio of 90.48.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

