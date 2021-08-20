Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,338,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 842,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,757,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 468,502 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,439,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,401 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

