Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

VRM opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.