Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $183.31 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.06.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.