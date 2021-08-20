W Brett White Sells 174,688 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20.
NYSE:CWK opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $18,116,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.