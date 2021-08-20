W Brett White Sells 174,688 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 1st, W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $18,116,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

