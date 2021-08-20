W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.62. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

