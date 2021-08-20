Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walmart by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

