Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.24. Approximately 8,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

WBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 123.62%.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

