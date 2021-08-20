Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Waters posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $5,670,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $404.86 on Tuesday. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $411.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.99.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

