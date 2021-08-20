Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BST. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSE:BST opened at $52.92 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

