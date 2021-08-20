Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.