Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

8/5/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $91.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Also, enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues in the near term. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

PINS opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,006,920 shares of company stock worth $71,158,431. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

