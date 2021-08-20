Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exponent (EXPO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) recently:

8/18/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Exponent had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,734. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

