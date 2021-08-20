WELL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $77.45 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00834873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

