Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 181.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 50.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 90.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

