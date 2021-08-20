Wells Financial Advisors INC Increases Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.75. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.