Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

VUG traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $298.37. 34,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,769. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

