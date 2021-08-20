WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.05. The company had a trading volume of 396,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $244.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

