WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.36. 184,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,468. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $262.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

