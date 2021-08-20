WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167,766 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,807,000.

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 68,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

