WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 967 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1,139.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,629. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.