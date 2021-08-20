West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to C$139.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.60.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$87.91 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

