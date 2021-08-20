Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

WDC opened at $59.57 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

