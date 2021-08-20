Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

