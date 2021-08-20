WeTrust (TRST) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $828,224.78 and approximately $15.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

