Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGYF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $3.77 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

