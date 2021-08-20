Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report sales of $272.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.80 million and the lowest is $243.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $61.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 346.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 402,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,448. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

