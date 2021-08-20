Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,511 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $12.94 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

