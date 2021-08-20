Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

