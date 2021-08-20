Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,036,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX opened at $71.79 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,957. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

