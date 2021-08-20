Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $396.49 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.