Whittier Trust Co. Takes $124,000 Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,755,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $409.64 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $290.44 and a fifty-two week high of $421.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.16.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.