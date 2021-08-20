Whittier Trust Co. Takes $212,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $165,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

