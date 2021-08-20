Wilder World 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $76.32 million and $1.29 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,072,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

