William J. Lansing Sells 16,666 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 15th, William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62.

NYSE:FICO opened at $447.16 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.66.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

