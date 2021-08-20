Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 5.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $49,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,530,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. 1,925,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

