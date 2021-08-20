Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.57

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.57 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 27.80 ($0.36), with a volume of 10,161 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £15.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

